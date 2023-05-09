US Dept. of Education: 11,300 Public Service workers in SC eligible for loan forgiveness
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–More than 11,000 people in South Carolina are eligible for public service loan forgiveness.
To mark public service recognition week the US Department of Education says it has approved nearly $42 billion in loan forgiveness for people who went into careers serving their communities.
those careers include teachers, firefighters, law enforcement, and those working for non-profits.
To find out if you’re eligible click here