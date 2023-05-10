Forest Acres General Election unofficial results are in

Forest Acres, SC (WOLO) — The unofficial results are in as Forest Acres announces a new Mayor, and two new Council members in the city’s General Election Tuesday.

Councilman Thomas Andrews who ran unopposed won 95% of the vote is now Mayor -Elect Andrews. The remaining nearly 5% of votes were write in candidates. Andrews has been holding the seat as Mayor temporarily after Mayor Frank Brunson announced he would not seek re-election after the holding the position for the last 20 years.

There were also two Forest Acres Council seats up for grabs Tuesday. Stephen Oliver and Ryan Newton walking away with a victory in the race.

Councilman – Elect Stephen Oliver garnering 574 votes, (32% percent).

Councilman – Elect Ryan Newton was able get 515 votes, ( 29% percent).

Both candidates beating out their competitors John Barnes, who received 432 votes ( 24% percent), and Karly Shorter who got 240 votes (13% percent).

The results of Tuesday’s General Election will be certified Thursday May 11, 2023 making their wins official. while Andrews, Newton, and Oliver will be sworn into their new positions in July.