Newberry football, men’s golf teams honored at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina General Assembly recognized the Newberry College football and men’s golf teams Wednesday for their respective championship seasons in 2022.

Head Coach Todd Knight and the Wolves football team were recognized with a resolution for winning the South Atlantic Conference championship in 2022 for the second consecutive season. On Nov. 12, Newberry beat visiting Mars Hill by a score of 27-24 to take the first back-to-back conference title in school history.

Head Coach Howard Vroon and the men’s golf team were recognized as 2021-22 academic national champions. The Wolves earned a 3.81, the highest team grade point average in the nation, even besting their counterparts at Harvard University and Carleton College. This was the Wolves’ second academic national title, as they also boasted the honor in 2019.

The resolutions were introduced and presented by the members of Newberry County’s legislative delegation, state Sen. Ronnie Cromer and Rep. Joe White, both of Prosperity.

“Having won the South Atlantic Conference championship, two years in a row, ’21 and ’22, is outstanding,” said Cromer. “I tell you, Coach Todd Knight and the young men that he has brought along under his tutelage have really done an outstanding job. We’re extremely proud of them in Newberry, but we’re also proud of them in South Carolina.

“And for our golf team that was named academic national champions for the last year, with the best GPA in the country, that is magnificent. I am very congratulatory of them,” he added.