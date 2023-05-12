Peloton recalls 2 million bikes over seats breaking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Peloton is recalling more than two million fitness bikes.

The fitness company is urging people who have certain bikes to stop using them because of a problem with the seat.

The recall involves model number PL01 bikes. Peloton says the seat posts can break, which poses a risk of falling or getting hurt.

The company says it has gotten 35 reports of that happening and 13 people have gotten hurt.

The PL01 bikes were sold between January 2018 and now at Peloton, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon.