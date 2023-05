South Carolina career fair held today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Job seekers descended on the Columbia Convention Center today for the State of South Carolina Career Fair.

Applicants had the opportunity to check out more than 2,000 job openings at 25 different state agencies.

Organizers say this is a wonderful way for job seekers to make connections.

