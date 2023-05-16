Benedict’s Ricketts selected to NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Benedict) – Benedict College freshman Rajaun Ricketts has been selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division II men’s outdoor track & field championship.

Rickets will compete in the men’s triple jump. He jumped 15.11 meters (49 feet, 7 inches) on April 14 at the Electric City Invitational in Anderson, S.C. Rickets is ranked 16th in the nation heading into the national championship. He recently won the SIAC championship in both the long jump and triple jump, winning the triple jump with a mark of 14.73 meters (48 feet, 4 inches).

The national championship will be held May 25-27 at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl in Pueblo, Colorado. The triple jump event will take place on Friday, May 26 at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Colorado State University Pueblo will serve as the host for the championships. To see the complete list of participating student-athletes, please visit https://results.leonetiming. com/?mid=5634.

Heat and flight information will be available at this same website Monday, May 22. Live results will be available at this website once competition starts. For additional championship information and streaming information, please visit www.NCAA.com.