Indiana Fever cut former Gamecock

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever announced today the team waived guard Destanni Henderson.

Henderson was drafted with the No. 20 overall selection in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

In her rookie season, Henderson played in all 36 games with five starting appearances and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 assists and shot 40 percent from the floor, as well as 36.6% from 3-point range. Among WNBA rookies, Henderson finished third in assists per game, fifth in 3-point field goal percentage and also ended the season in the top 10 in scoring average, field goal percentage, steals per game and minutes per game among first-year players. Because of the WNBA season expanding to the longest regular season in league history, Henderson joined Emily Engstler and Victoria Vivians as the only players in franchise history to play more than 34 games in a regular season.

Notable Performances:

May 8: In the first home game of her career at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Henderson scored a career-high 19 points and dished out three assists against the Los Angeles Sparks.

May 24: Henderson was a pivotal piece on the road at Chicago with 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, four steals, three rebounds and three assists.

July 31: At home against the eventual WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, Henderson ended with 16 points and tied a season-best with six made field goals to go along with four assists.

August 6: Henderson again scored 16 points at the Dallas Wings. Including this road matchup with Dallas, in two of the last three games of the season, Henderson handed out a career-best six assists twice.