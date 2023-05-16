Under consideration: USDA may ban chocolate milk from schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Should chocolate milk be banned from school cafeterias?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering that question and there are strong feelings on both sides.

At issue: the added sugars in flavored milk. Some say it’s contributing to rising levels of childhood obesity.

Others argue taking chocolate milk off the menu will lead to children drinking less milk, which means they would lose out on the calcium and other ingredients.

The USDA is expected to make the milk decision the first part of next year.

It will impact nearly 30 million students in elementary and middle schools.