Forest Drive back open after wreck knocks down power lines & poles

(Courtesy: Lynnsey Baker/Forest Acres PD) Truck hits power pole on Forest Drive causing the road to shut down. (Courtesy: Lynnsey Baker/Forest Acres PD) Truck hits power pole on Forest Drive causing the road to shut down.

(Courtesy: Lynnsey Baker/Forest Acres PD) Power pole destroyed by a truck on Forest Drive.

(Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia News) Dominion Energy crews working to remove damaged power pole on Forest Drive. (Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia News) Dominion Energy crews working to remove damaged power pole on Forest Drive.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – Forest Acres police say Forest Drive is back open after a wreck knocked down some power lines and power poles.

Forest Acres PIO Lynnsey Baker says the driver of a truck struck two power poles, knocking down multiple power lines around 1:35 a.m. on Forest between Dalloz Road and Florawood Drive.

Dominion Energy says the majority of power has been restored.

Earlier this morning, they reported 377 customers were without power.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and the cause remains under investigation.