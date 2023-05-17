Forest Drive back open after wreck knocks down power lines & poles
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – Forest Acres police say Forest Drive is back open after a wreck knocked down some power lines and power poles.
Forest Acres PIO Lynnsey Baker says the driver of a truck struck two power poles, knocking down multiple power lines around 1:35 a.m. on Forest between Dalloz Road and Florawood Drive.
Dominion Energy says the majority of power has been restored.
Earlier this morning, they reported 377 customers were without power.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and the cause remains under investigation.