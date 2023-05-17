Forest Drive closed after wreck knocks down power lines in Forest Acres

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – Forest Acres authorities say Forest Drive is closed this morning after a wreck knocked down some power lines.

Forest Acres PIO Lynnsey Baker says the driver of a truck struck two power poles around 1:35 a.m. on Forest between Dalloz Road and Florawood Drive.

As of now, Dominion Energy reports 377 customers are currently without power.

Columbia Police is on scene assisting Forest Acres police with the traffic closure and it is expected to last for hours.

Morning commutes from Forest Acres into downtown and traffic going to A.C. Flora High School will all be affected.

Drivers are encouraged to use Trenholm Road as a detour.

Dominion Energy is currently working to get two power poles from the facility where they are stored and bring them and the necessary crews to the scene.

Businesses nearby will also be affected for an extended time this morning by both the power outages and the road closure.

Right now, authorities say A.C. Flora High School does have power.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and the cause remains under investigation.