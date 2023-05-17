Google to delete inactive accounts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— If you haven’t logged into your Google account in a long time, you better use it or lose it!

Google announced Tuesday it will start deleting accounts that have been inactive for at least two years.

The company says the move is intended to prevent security risks. The updated policy takes effect immediately, but Google said it will not begin deleting accounts until December.

The company plans to send out multiple warning notifications to users and to conduct the purge of inactive accounts in phases.

To save your account, you’ll need to show some sort of activity, like logging into your Google account, or any Google service, and reading an email or watching a video.