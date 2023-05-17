Groom files wrongful death lawsuit against drunk driver

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Newlywed Aric Hutchinson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the alleged drunk driver accused of killing his wife Sam on their wedding night in Folly Beach.

Police say Sam Hutchinson was killed after the golf cart she was riding in was rear-ended by 25 year old Jamie Komoroski of James Island.

When tested, investigators say Komoroski had a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit.

The suit also claims that several establishments continued serving Komoroski despite her being “noticeably and visibly intoxicated’ they are also named in the suit.

The lawsuit is also an injury lawsuit filed by the other three occupants of the golf cart.

The family’s attorney Danny Dalton says the Hutchinson family wants this tragedy to be a learning opportunity for the community.