Newberry Coroner identifies bicyclist in fatal motor vehicle collision

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry authorities are investigating a motor vehicle versus bicyclist collision that left one man dead.

The collision occurred on May 16 in the afternoon at the intersection of Kendall Road and Louis Rich Road in Newberry.

Gregory Craig Wadsworth, 50, was identified by Coroner Laura Kneece as the bicyclist in the collision.

He was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he was later pronounced dead due to the injuries he sustained.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, Newberry City Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol.