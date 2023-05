Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting.

Investigators say it happened just after 11pm Wednesday on Bailey St. near the Colony Apartments.

Police say they received a Shotspotter alert and found a 27 year old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information on this incident call 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip to crimesc.com.