Lexington HS student accused of threatening fellow classmates

Courtesy Twitter

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, a Lexington High School student has been charged after allegedly making direct threats against students at the school.

Officials say the student, who’s under 18, exhibited behavior that concerned a fellow student.

Investigators say they were transported for holding at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

—