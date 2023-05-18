Thursday’s Tennessee-Carolina game postponed due to rain; doubleheader on Friday

COLUMBIA – The game between the University of South Carolina baseball team and Tennessee set for Thursday, May 18 has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Friday, May 19. Game one will be at 3 p.m. with game two starting approximately one hour after game one. Both games will be nine innings.

TICKET INFORMATION: Ticket holders who have Thursday, May 18 SERIES GM1 reserved tickets will be able to sit in their seats for the 3:00pm game until the game concludes and then move to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas.

Ticket holders who have Friday, May 19 SERIES GM2 reserved tickets can come in for the 3:00pm game and go to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas and then move into their seats when the second game begins.

Season parking pass holders can use their Game 1 or Game 2 parking pass for either game of Friday’s doubleheader.

SOUTH CAROLINA/TENNESSEE SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Friday, May 19 – 3 p.m.

Game 2 – Friday, May 19 – approximately one hour after the conclusion of game 1

Game 3 – Saturday, May 20 – 2 p.m.