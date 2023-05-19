Dr. Pepper float ice cream hits store shelves

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Dr. Pepper and Blue Bell creameries teamed up to create a Dr. Pepper float ice cream.

The new ice cream, which mixes vanilla ice cream with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet is available at stores where Blue Bell is sold. Dr. Pepper and Blue Bell both have roots in Texas.

Founded in Waco, Texas in 1885, Dr. Pepper was the first in a wave of 19th century upstart soda companies.

Blue Bell was launched in 1807 in Brenham, Texas by a group of business men making butter from excess cream from area farms.