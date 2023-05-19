Orangeburg Sheriff alerts public about fake security system repairmen

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two fake security system repairmen received a resident’s financial card information during a home visit.

Sheriff Ravenell says on Wednesday, a Daniel Street man reported that the two men claimed to be from a legitimate security company, Alder Security.

The subjects told the resident that Vivint Security—a legitimate, but separate company— had sent them to upgrade the man’s system. The man agreed to the service since he had a Vivint system, say authorities.

The men asked for the resident’s financial card information to pay for any future upgrades after they appeared to do maintenance.

Suspicious, the man called Vivint who said they did not send anyone, nor do they send repair personnel from other companies to a customer’s residence. The victim then canceled his credit card.

If anyone receives an unsolicited visit from security repair personnel, you are urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.