Carowinds offers free admission to military personnel during Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Carowinds is offering active and retired military personnel free admission during Memorial Day Weekend.

Individuals with a valid US Military ID can enter through the park’s front gate from May 26—29.

Active or Retired personnel can also purchase up to six discounted tickets for friends and family online for $39.99 each. The tickets are valid May 26—29.

The park also offers the Gold Military Pass, which includes unlimited visits to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark, with free parking and other perks.

For more information, visit www.carowinds.com/military- discounts.