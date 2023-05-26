Microsoft announces new AI program for Windows 11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— It feels like artificial intelligence is everywhere and now Microsoft wants to bring it to your personal computer.

On Thursday, the company announced it is adding AI options to the Windows 11 platform.

They’re calling the program Windows Co-Pilot. They describe it as an assistant driven by text designed to make your computer or laptop easier and more intuitive.

Users click on a desktop icon and type in requests like how to make apple pie or who won the Mets-Cubs game and it can find answers.

Co-Pilot can also assist with windows functions like changing the desktop image.

The program will be available to beta testers in June and to the general public later this year.