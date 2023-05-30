Pet of the Week: Harold

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Harold! This tuxedo kitty was found as a stray on the side of the road in Kershaw County when a good Samaritan brought him to the shelter.

Harold is still a young cat, under a year old, and is very loveable, sweet, and talkative. Shelter staff say some of Harold’s best features are he likes to say hello and he grumbles when he eats!

Kitten season is in full swing, and unfortunately stories like Harold’s are happening more often and shelters are filling up with homeless cats and kittens. Tina Werden with the Kershaw County Humane Society says “one of the most important things is if you come upon a litter of kittens, don’t automatically assume they’re abandoned because mom has to go find food in the wild. So maybe put some water out and monitor them. You could put a cardboard box out for them to crawl into, and then if you can, see if you can bring them all to the shelter.”

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting Harold, visit the Kershaw County Humane Society’s website here to fill out an application.