Goldman Sachs plans third round of layoffs

Being a highly paid investment banker on Wall Street appears to be losing some of its luster.

Goldman Sachs is laying off again. This marks the third round of cuts at the bank over the past year.

This time, fewer than 250 jobs are expected to be impacted.

That’s a lot smaller number than the more than 3,000 workers who were let go in January.

Still, the layoff will impact highly trained workers like managing directors and senior executives.

It comes as the entire investment banking sector struggled with making new deals.