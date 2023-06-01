Midlands Military Matters: Nominate a Military Hero

In today's Military Matters, the Columbia Fireflies are looking for the public to nominate a military hero!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In today’s Military Matters: The Columbia Fireflies are looking for eight military heroes to be honored during a game at Segra Park.

According to a press release, they will be honored as the “Heroes of the Inning” at Military Appreciation night on July 2.

Any current or former member of any branch of the military can qualify.

Submissions are due by June 21 and the chosen honorees will receive two tickets for the game on July 2 against the Augusta Green Jackets.

For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/columbia/news/060123-fireflies-looking-to-recognize-military-heroes