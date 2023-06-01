Study: South Carolina 10th at risk for costly climate disasters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— As we kick off hurricane season a new study shows South Carolina is among the states most at risk for billion dollar climate disasters.

Forbes advisor says the Palmetto State is tied with Kansas as the tenth most highest risk state for costly disasters with at least $15 billion worth of damages caused by severe weather.

The report analyzed data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to find the number of costly climate disasters in each state between 2012 and 2022.

The most costly state is Texas with roughly $225 billion in damages and the least is Hawaii.