HURRICANE SEASON: Gov. McMaster and other state leaders urge for early preparation

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) — June through November is hurricane season in South Carolina.

While those on the coast see stronger storms than we do in the Midlands, hurricanes can still impact us.

While no recorded Category 5 hurricanes have hit South Carolina, 1989’s Hurricane Hugo was a Category 4 that did a lot of damage to the Palmetto State’s coast.

Part of preparing for a hurricane means knowing your evacuation route.

While Columbia and the Midlands might not be on the coast, emergency management directors say that hurricanes can still impact us.

The SCEMD director, Kim Stenson, urges anyone who encounters flooding on the roadways to not try to drive through it.

Check out a 2023 hurricane season guide here.