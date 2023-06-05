Lincoln recalls 2015-2019 MKC SUVs due to fire concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— A warning to the owners of 143,000 Lincoln MKC Compact SUV’s.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford Motor company say the vehicles should be parked outside and away from buildings and other vehicles.

Because they could potentially catch fire, even when not running. The vehicles involved are model years 2015 through 2019.

The issues stems from a battery monitoring sensor that could get damaged when the battery or electric components around it are serviced. Because there’s no fuse in the circuitry, the damage could cause a short circuit that could lead to overheating and a fire.

The NHTSA says Ford is aware of 19 potentially related under-hood fires in the vehicles, most of them in North America, but not of any injuries.

Owners are asked to take their vehicles to a Lincoln dealership to have a fuse installed for free.