Orangeburg man in custody following 10-hour standoff with deputies

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—A man has been charged after a standoff with authorities says Orangeburg Sheriff Ravenell.

Tommie Boyd, Jr., 45, was taken into custody Saturday after a nearly 10-hour armed standoff at his Morgan Drive home.

Deputies were called to the residence before 5 p.m. after reports of a burglary in progress.

They arrived on scene to find a 16 year-old female being held at gunpoint by a male.

The female fled the home while negotiations were in progress. She was taken to a safe location.

Boyd has been charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting and firearm.

Boyd was out on bond in Richland County at the time of the standoff.

He was denied bond during a hearing on Monday.