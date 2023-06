RCSD: 86-year old vulnerable adult located

RCSD

RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Richland deputies say a missing vulnerable adult has been located.

Shirley Pearson, 86, was last seen by family members around 10:30 a.m. at her home in the 1000 block of Bent Tree Lane, say authorities.

Authorities say a citizen found her and called 911.

She will be checked out by EMS and returned to her family.