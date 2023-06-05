SCEMD seeks input through Hurricane Evacuation Study

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) is hoping to get your input on next year’s Hurricane Evacuation plan.

The department says the study will help them decide how South Carolina will plan and react to hurricanes. Officials say the answers they get from this survey will help them focus on specific areas where they can improve or rearrange how they operate during the hurricane season which runs through November 30.

The Department says in the past they have used survey’s to determine evacuation zones, fine tune timelines and figure out the best way to disseminate emergency information to residents statewide.

Anyone 18 years old and older who lives in or has real estate located in Coastal Carolina is strongly encouraged to take part in the survey. Whatever answers are obtained through the survey will remain anonymous.

You have from now through the September 2023 in order to take part in the survey which is slated to be completed by the end of 2024. To take part, click on the link below.

You can find the Hurricane Evacuation Study at https://www.scemd.org/em-professionals/hurricane-evacuation-study/. If you have questions about this survey, please email SCEMD at hurricane@emd.sc.gov.