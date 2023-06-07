DHEC issues updated wildfire smoke alert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— DHEC says an Air Quality Alert has been issued for the northern half of South Carolina.

The department is recommending South Carolinians with respiratory health issues to limit their time outdoors due to the smoke from wildfires in Canada spreading nationwide.

DHEC officials say smoke has been present across the state since Tuesday and will likely continue at least through June 7.

An Air Quality Alert has also been issued for these counties: Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenwood, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union, Williamsburg, and York.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and respiratory system, as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases, according to DHEC officials.

DHEC recommends households to run an air conditioner, but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.