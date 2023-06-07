Newberry man pleads guilty to human trafficking conspiracy

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Newberry man has pleaded guilty to human trafficking conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and witness tampering.

According to attorney’s, 31 year old Eric Rashun Jones of Newberry

also known by the nickname ‘E Dolla” or “E” worked with at least one other individual to prostitute women by force from August 2018 until November of 2022.

Lawyers say evidence presented during trial gave examples of the violence Jones used to make his victim comply including breaking one woman’s orbital socket and bursting her eardrum, and punching another woman on a regular basis. In fact, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) recovered videos showing Jones beating some of the women force to work for him.

Officials working the case, say Jones forced women to have sexual relations with him and others in exchange for drugs, while also withholding illegal substances from some who were dependent as a way to punish them. In one case, lawyers say he threatened to kill the woman, as well as her family. The U. S. Attorney’s Office says Jones was very much in control of this operation. Going as far as to advertise commercial sex online, and making the decisions as to when and where the victim’s had to perform sex acts, and determined how money received would be split, if at all.

As a result of the plea agreement entered in court, Jones must pay his victims restitution, register as a sex offender, forfeit his jewelry, money, a gun, and any electronics that were used and or bought with money from his criminal enterprise. Jones is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison, and a fine up to $250 thousand dollars, as well as lifetime supervision upon release.