Richland Co. Coroner identifies man shot and killed on Assembly Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in Columbia on Tuesday.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Leonard Colvin, 42, of Columbia, was fatally shot at the 1400 block of Assembly Street.

Columbia Police say it happened around 4 p.m. and they detained a man near the crime scene for questioning.

They also questioned witnesses on the scene.

According to investigators, they don’t believe the shooting is gang related.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.