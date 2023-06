COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland deputies are searching for a 80 year-old man last seen this morning at his home at Austin Woods Apartments.



Robert Hopkins was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, multicolored button-down shirt, khaki pants, brown shoes.

He stands at 5’11”, weighs 170 lbs.

Hopkins has a medical condition that makes it important to locate him in a timely manner, say authorities.



Call 911 if you see him.