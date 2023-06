Gas prices down 1 cent despite high demand

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Good news for your summer travel plans!

Despite high demand, gas prices are holding steady for now.

According to the Energy Information Administration — for the first time since 2021, domestic gasoline demand was over nine million barrels daily for a third straight week, but gas prices barely budged — thanks to the low cost of oil.

In fact, the national average for a gallon of gas dipped a penny since last week to $3.56 a gallon.