Jump into June with City’s Food Truck Fridays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Food Truck Fridays continues with new food vendors and food trucks in June.

The ongoing initiative features delicious food and various types of cuisines for the public to enjoy.

All trucks will operate from one location at 2300 Bull Street from 11 a.m.—3 p.m.

The schedule for Food Truck Fridays is below:

June 9:

Carol’s Finest Foods

The Sports Dawg

Bubblelicious Waffles

June 16:

Luna’s Grill

Smoke It Up Food Truck

Talk Of The Town

June 23:

Come Back Food Truck

Karen’s Kitchen & Catering

Wise’s Fish & Fries

June 30:

Come Back Food Truck

Smoke It Up Food Truck

Talk Of The Town