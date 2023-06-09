Jump into June with City’s Food Truck Fridays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Food Truck Fridays continues with new food vendors and food trucks in June.
The ongoing initiative features delicious food and various types of cuisines for the public to enjoy.
All trucks will operate from one location at 2300 Bull Street from 11 a.m.—3 p.m.
The schedule for Food Truck Fridays is below:
June 9:
Carol’s Finest Foods
The Sports Dawg
Bubblelicious Waffles
June 16:
Luna’s Grill
Smoke It Up Food Truck
Talk Of The Town
June 23:
Come Back Food Truck
Karen’s Kitchen & Catering
Wise’s Fish & Fries
June 30:
Come Back Food Truck
Smoke It Up Food Truck
Talk Of The Town