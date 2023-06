Public invited to mile run for fallen Irmo Firefighter James Muller

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A non-profit is hosting a mile run today in honor of fallen Irmo Firefighter James Muller.

The Running 4 Heroes event starts at 6 p.m. at the Crossroads Intermediate School on Saint Andrews Road.

Andrew, one of the non-profits’ youth runners, will run in honor of Muller who died after battling a 3-alarm fire at the Tropical Ridge Apartments last month.

The event is open to the public.