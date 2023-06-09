Password sharing crackdown boosts Netflix subscriptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The Netflix crackdown on password sharing is resulting in thousands of new subscribers.

The streaming analytics company Antenna reports this is the biggest signups increase since the start of the pandemic.

It says Netflix added about 100,000 new accounts on both May 26 and 27, the days right after the crackdown started.

Netflix plans to block unauthorized passwords soon, but it’s offering a paid sharing option.

For about $8 a month, users can become extra members on an existing account.

Investors seem happy about the increase. Netflix shares have been rising and they spiked with the news out Friday.