Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) will host a Summer Health Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) will host a Summer Health Fair on June 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All active-duty military, Veterans, caregivers, and spouses are invited to the event at 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Patriot’s Park.

The fair aims to educate Veterans on the healthcare options available to them and will feature more than 24 Columbia VAHCS health programs and departments.

There will be giveaways, yoga sessions, music, and more!

For information about services available to Veterans, visit the website https://www.va.gov/columbia-south-carolina-health-care/