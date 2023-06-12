Lexington Coroner: Augusta Road motorcycle fatality identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the fatality in a motorcycle accident in the 2600 block of Augusta Road, West Columbia on June 12 at approximately 7 a.m.

James M. Rials, 63, was traveling westbound on Augusta Road when he was attempting to enter the on-ramp of I-26 eastbound and lost control of his motorcycle, says Coroner Fisher.

Rials was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.