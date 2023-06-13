Body of South Carolina soldier who died in overseas accident returns home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The body of a South Carolina soldier who died overseas has returned home.

Kershaw County deputies and Highway Patrol escorted the procession of 20 year-old Specialist Jayson Reed Haven of Aiken from the Fairfield County line on Highway 34 to the Powers Funeral Home in Lugoff where his funeral will take place this Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The Department of Defense says Specialist Haven died on May 25 in a non-combat vehicle rollover accident on Camp Buehring Army Base in Udari, Kuwait.