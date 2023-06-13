City of Columbia officials announce Operation Hope and Order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is joining forces for Operation Hope and Order.

Today Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, City Council members, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and others gathered at City Hall for the official announcement.

According to Rickenmann Operation Hope and Order is a way for Columbia to combat the city’s chronically unsheltered epidemic.

The operation is ongoing.

Stick with ABC Columbia both on air and online as we bring you the latest.