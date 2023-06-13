Pet of the Week: Baby!

LEXINGTON, CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Baby! This 5-year-old Australian Cattle-Heeler mix is looking for her forever home through Lexington County Animal Services.

Baby was found as a stray and unfortunately was never reclaimed by her previous owners.

She’s been at the shelter since January and shelter staff don’t understand why she’s been overlooked. Baby is very sweet and well-mannered, gives gentle kisses, walks great on a leash, is most likely house trained, loves the car, and other dogs. She could be your couch potato or your best hiking buddy! Staff also think she would do well with cats and kids, but they always recommend doing a meet-and-greet with your other furry and human family members to ensure a successful adoption.

If you would like to add Baby to your family, Lexington County Animal Services is holding their Summer Adoption Special until June 24th. All adoptions are just $10, and the adoption fee is waived for any dog who has been at the shelter for 30 days or longer, which includes Baby’s.

Visit the shelter at 321 Ball Park Rd to adopt a furry friend today and help save a life!