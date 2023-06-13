SLED: Richland County man charged in SC State University party shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged Daniel Eugene Hutto II, 20, for his role in a shooting on South Carolina State University’s Campus.

Authorities says Hutto was charged with Accessory before the fact to Attempted Murder for an incident that occurred at a party on campus.

Investigators say Hutto provided the co-defendant with a firearm which they then discharged into a crowd of students, injuring at least one person, according to arrest warrants.

The defendant confirmed in an interview with SLED Special Agent Richardson that he was involved in an argument before the incident.

Hutto was charged on June 12, 2023.