State task force advises school board about how to recruit and retain educators

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — For the past two school years, South Carolina schools have started back with more than a thousand vacant teaching positions statewide.

Since then, a task force has come up with recommendations for how to recruit and retain teachers here in the Palmetto State.

“It absolutely is not easy to be in a classroom today,” said Barbara Nielsen, former state superintendent of education.

However, it’s the job of the teacher recruitment and retention task force to find out how to hire and keep educators in the classroom.

“I think the ones that come up first are salary, compensation and working conditions,” Nielsen said, who also serves as chair of the task force.

Nielsen believes that opportunities for advancement are also important for teachers.

“A competitive salary. A lot of states are doing what we’re doing and starting at 50 thousand,” she said. “Also, the career ladder part of this is going to be important when implemented. A good teacher can stay in the classroom, have leadership assignments and get paid for those. I think that helps.”

The Edgefield County School District superintendent says that working conditions play a big part in keeping teachers at a school.

“School climate and culture is a big one. I think the task force hit on that as well,” said Superintendent Kevin O’Gorman. “Teachers need to feel appreciated and have a voice in decisions being made at the district and state level.”

Many of the 23 recommendations suggested by the task force require assistance from lawmakers, such as the salary increases.

“It won’t get done if people don’t work together and keep the focus in mind,” Nielsen said. “There may be a few tweaks. That always happens. You have to have teachers, organizations, General Assembly, governor and superintendents all working together.”

The task force also says focus should be paid to school support staff professionals as well.