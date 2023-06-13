Students to restart federal loan payments in October

(CNN) —More than a million students with federal loans will have to restart payments in October.

The Department of Education says interest will resume September first. that’s around the same time the Biden administration says its pandemic pause is set to end – unless the supreme court rules on a separate loan case.

The debt ceiling bill keeps President Biden from getting another pandemic related extension. The D.O.E. says it will reach out to borrowers with more information.

