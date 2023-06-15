Richland Dist. 2 narrows down superintendent candidates

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Officials with Richland School District 2 say they’ve narrowed down their search for a new superintendent.

A spokesperson for the district says the finalists are Dr. Nia Campbell from Aurora, Colorado–Dr. Benjamin Henry from Polk Co., Florida–and Dr. Kim Moore of Pasco Co., Florida.

Officials say Dr. Campbell currently serves as the Chief Academic Officer for the Aurora Public Schools, Dr. Henry served as the Regional Superintendent of the Polk County Schools and Dr. Moore is the Assistant Superintendent of Career and Innovative Programs in the Pasco County.

The final selection will be made by the district’s board on Friday, June 23 and announced at the June 27th district board meeting.

The candidate selected will replace Dr. Baron Davis who resigned earlier this year.