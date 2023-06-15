Richland County man sentenced 8 years for illegally possessing a firearm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to authorities, Shondel Antwan Crim, 48, fired into a female’s car at least two times striking her car after the victim declined to rekindle a relationship with the suspect.

The pair were at a gas station when the incident occurred. Crim was arrested a week later when he was spotted by police at another gas station.

They found a 9mm Glock pistol in a holster inside his waistband.

Authorities also found 9mm ammunition and a small amount of crack cocaine at his residence.

The completion of his sentence will be followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision.