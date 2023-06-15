Richland County Offices, drop-off sites closed Monday for Juneteenth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices will close June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Richland County’s C&D Landfill Drop-off Center and Lower Richland Drop-off Center will be closed Monday. They will return to their normal schedules for the rest of the week.

The holiday will not affect curbside trash and recycling collection.

The County’s Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport terminal and Fixed Base Operator services will be available during regular hours Monday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Residents can visit the County’s website: www.richlandcountysc.gov.