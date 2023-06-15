Walk held to recognize ‘Elder Abuse Awareness Day’

The public is invited to a one mile walk tomorrow to raise recognition for world elder abuse awareness day.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) , over 200 attendees are expected at the event, including local law enforcement and community leaders. Participants are encouraged to wear purple clothing or a purple ribbon as a reminder of the physical, mental, and financial abuse many seniors face.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. at the DSS flag pole at the state office in Columbia located at 1535 Confederate Avenue.