Federal agencies, including Energy Department hit with global cyberattack

(CNN) — The Energy Department is among a group of federal agencies hit in a global cyberattack.

The cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency says it is helping affected agencies with intrusions impacting their operations.

it’s not known exactly which other agencies have been affected, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and State Department say they have not been hit.

It’s also not known if a Russian group that has taken credit for recent ransomware attacks is behind the hacks.

The CISA says the newest hacks shouldn’t cause significant impacts due to defensive improvements the government has implemented.